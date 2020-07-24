The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, will exhibit a rare Glover Machine Works locomotive on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Glover locomotive #10168, built in 1925, is believed to be one of only a handful of Glover locomotives in existence and the only one that is still capable of operating. It was recently discovered in a barn in Ohio. New owner, Daryl Kirby of Kirby Family Farm, is exhibiting the locomotive and its tender at the Museum for a few short hours before heading to the locomotive’s new permanent home in Williston, Florida.
Dick Hillman, author of "Glover Steam Locomotives: The South’s Last Steam Builder," will be on hand to see for the first time the locomotive he described as the “ultimate survivor.”
The Glover Machine Works in Marietta, the South’s last steam locomotive builder, produced over 200 locomotives in the early 20th century. The Southern Museum is home to the Glover’s massive collection of artifacts and corporate records.
The Museum galleries feature a large scale model of the Glover plant, a recreation of the company’s office, countless patterns and the nation’s only full-scale reproduction of a belt-driven locomotive assembly line with two Glover locomotives in various stages of completion.
The Museum is also home to the General locomotive, made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, a Civil War collection and the ‘Merci’ Gratitude Boxcar presented by the people of France to the state of Georgia for providing aid to the war-torn country following World War II.
For more information, visit SouthernMuseum.org.
