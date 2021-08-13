RaceTrac's Run for Research 5K will return to Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, on Sept. 18.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m.
In support of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the theme of this year’s race is “Race for Fox in your Craziest Socks.” Participants are encouraged to break out their knee-high, neon, polka dotted—crazy socks that normally don’t see the light of day — to show their support for Parkinson’s research. The event is family friendly, including a 1K run/walk, free food, prizes and music.
For more information and to signup, visit runsignup.com/RaceTrac5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.