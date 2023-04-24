Did you know that opossums are about the size of a dime or smaller when born? Well, now you do!
Participants can learn more about these furry friends at the 45th Annual Possum Trot 10K on June 17 at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.
An Atlanta tradition, the Possum Trot has allowed runners to take part in a race along the banks of the Chattahoochee River while helping save animals and fund environmental education at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. The runners can select an in-person or virtual race for the 10K and Fun Run, with special thanks to Northside Hospital.
All participants receive free professional photos and a commemorative Possum Trot t-shirt and 10K participants receive a die-cast finisher medal. The in-person 10K includes chip timing and is a Peachtree Road Race qualifying run for 2024. Top award winners will receive placement pins and all runners receive free admission to CNC’s 127-acres on race day to explore the Wildlife Walk and new River Boardwalk Trail.
All proceeds from the race benefit the CNC’s environmental education programs focused on the Chattahoochee River and its watershed, as well as CNC’s wildlife rehabilitation efforts.
On an annual basis, CNC receives over 700 rehabilitation cases and 3,500 inquiries about wildlife. The on-site staff and department volunteers work to help the injured animals and return them to their habitats, if possible. They receive no federal or state funds for their work and cannot charge a fee for their services as wildlife rehabilitators. However, donations are gladly accepted.
In addition to helping wildlife, CNC traditionally hosts more than 40,000 students from more than 400 schools in the metro Atlanta area each year. For many students, CNC is their first time in nature or on the Chattahoochee River.
