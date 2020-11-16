The R.E.D. F.L.A.G. Women's Self-Defense workshop will be Jan. 30 from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. and Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center.
Participants can learn easy to remember moves using one's body weight and leverage to help get them out of a bad situation. Participants should wear comfortable clothing.
The cost is $25 for Acworth residents, $30 for non-residents. To register, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
