‘Que & Brew, the ultimate tailgate party for a cause, returns on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
Proceeds will benefit Cobb-based LiveSafe Resources, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. This outdoor,
BBQ and beer tasting event features nine of Georgia’s top competition BBQ teams serving up wings and pulled pork, along with beer sampling from more than 40 different brands, and favorite sides available from Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q.
Along with the food and drink, there will be live music on stage, football games on big screen TVs, and a competition Cornhole tournament, hosted by Cornhole Atlanta.
Event attendance is free, but tickets are required to sample BBQ, beer or play in the Cornhole tournament. Tasting tickets are limited and advance purchase is encouraged.
Tickets are available at www.livesaferesources.org/event/ and will also be available onsite at the event until sold out. The cost is $40 to sample both the BBQ and beers, $15 Que only, and $25 beer only. Cornhole is $40 per team of two. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams at each level of competition.
Beer and BBQ tasters will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite wing and favorite ‘Que. The winning BBQ teams will receive the ‘Que & Brew Anthony Mullins Award in memory of the event’s founding BBQ team leader, Anthony Mullins - who passed away in 2020 from cancer.
‘Que & Brew takes place in October, recognizing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and serving as a reminder on breaking the cycle of violence that impacts millions of men, women and children.
