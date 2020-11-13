Pure Farmland, a brand of Smithfield Foods, recently recognized The Center for Children and Young Adults in Marietta and its positive impact in the community through a $1,000 donation.
The endowment is part of the 2020 Pure Growth Project, an initiative launched by Pure Farmland earlier this year to ensure community gardens and farms continue to thrive, and to help increase the availability of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables nationwide. CCYA was selected as a 2020 grant recipient to support its commitment to providing nourishment and a safe place for homeless youth to live, thrive and heal.
After receiving 167 applications from across 31 states, 50 organizations were selected to receive grants, totaling $100,000 in financial support.
On its nearly five-acre campus, CCYA houses a farm-to-table garden, which is the non-profit’s source of over 2,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables for hundreds of youth residents, low-income staff and their families, churches, construction workers, and neighborhood and civic groups. Youth housed on-site can apprentice in the garden and use the fruits and vegetables in cooking classes or to enjoy in meals.
CCYA also hosts a farmer’s market stand to bring more fresh produce to its community, which is currently considered a food desert.
The award will be used to complete the campus garden plans for the year – including the purchase of enhanced soil bags to fill cinder blocks that line garden rows and inhibit weeds, and for seeds and plants to companion every row.
For more information, visit pure-farmland.com/impact/.
