Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity celebrated the dedication of its 10th house of the year with longtime sponsors Publix Super Market Charities and Lockheed Martin.
The new homeowner is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been a reservist in Religious Affairs for more than 14 years. She is a single mother of three children.
The Publix and Lockheed team, alongside the homeowner, began building the home on Ricky Lane in Mableton in July and completed it in October.
“Publix and Lockheed are long-time valued partners and sponsors for our affiliate," said Jessica Gill, executive director of NW Metro Atlanta Habitat. "Their support and commitment to affordable housing has given homeowners the hand up they need to succeed and made a difference in the life of future generations in this community.”
“We are committed to the well-being of our communities,” said Kelly Williams Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Our foundation is continuing our founder, George Jenkins’ legacy of supporting the communities Publix serves and providing hope to those in need.”
“Lockheed Martin is proud to sponsor this year’s Veterans build," said ShaTonya Nicholson, community relations manager at Lockheed Martin. "We are proud of our longstanding partnership Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. These home builds allow us to have a direct impact to the lives of our military members and veterans.”
In the 33 years since its founding, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has built, renovated or repaired 510 homes in its service area — Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties — and supported the building of more than 350 homes in Uganda, its international tithing partner.
For more information, visit www.nwmetroatlantahabitat.org.
