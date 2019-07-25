The Georgia Optometric Association is inviting the public to share a personal story and enter the "How an Optometrist Changed My Life" contest.
This year's contest winner will receive a brand-new Apple iPad.
From now until Aug. 31, consumers can share a story about how a visit to their doctor of optometry changed their life for the better. Entries can be submitted online at www.facebook.com/GeorgiaOptometricAssociation or to GOAeyes@aol.com.
"Every day, Georgia's doctors of optometry see patients, help them with vision issues and, in some instances, save their lives by flagging conditions that put their overall health at risk," said Dr. Mehrdad E. Saadat, president of the Georgia Optometric Association.
"Some consumers aren't in the habit of caring for their eyes on a regular basis," Dr. Saadat said. "Sharing stories of how a visit to the doctor impacted them will hopefully help more people understand the link between good vision and good health."
Founded in 1904, the Georgia Optometric Association is a statewide professional organization whose more than 700 members serve communities throughout the state and work to provide the public with quality vision and eye care services.
For more information, visit www.GOAeyes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.