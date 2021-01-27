Nursing and rehabilitation centers PruittHealth – Austell and PruittHealth – Marietta announced that they are looking to partner with community members to send Valentines to their residents.
Valentines can be sent to https://www.pruitthealth.com/caring-cards.
Last month, the community sent holiday greetings, prayers, drawings and more to the residents.
