Kennesaw State associate professor of molecular biology Martin Hudson has earned a grant from the National Institutes of Health for a study that seeks to identify genes involved in neurological disorders such as schizophrenia and autism.
The three-year, $406,500 grant will enable Hudson to continue his research on neurogenins, which involves understanding how gene regulatory networks function. Ultimately, this research can offer clues as to why certain mutations interact with each other and create a diseased state. This is Hudson’s second major NIH grant since 2016.
In conducting the study, Hudson and his team will use the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a tiny worm with a nervous system that shares some similarities to that of humans. This will allow the researchers to gain deep insights into how neural circuits form.
Hudson has been studying neurological disorders such as schizophrenia and autism since he arrived at KSU in 2010. He credits his team of student researchers who work with him in his lab, particularly Elyse Christensen, who graduated in 2019 and earned her master’s degree in integrative biology.
Dedicated to student-driven research, Hudson said he’ll use the grant to fund a master’s student and his team of undergraduates, who have served as co-authors of Hudson’s studies in recent years.
