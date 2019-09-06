MARIETTA — The Pretty Healthy Fair, hosted by the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the PEARL Foundation Inc., returns Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Recreation Center. This event is free and open to the public.
More than 40 health care-related businesses will offer free services such as blood pressure screenings, HIV testing, yoga and Zumba demonstrations, healthy food samples and education for the community.
“This will be our biggest health fair to date,” said event chair Lauren Johnson. “We encourage everyone to come and gain valuable information to enhance your health. You can ask questions and get the resources you need to improve your wellness."
Additionally, residents will be able to register for Dashing Through the Square 5K, a Peachtree Road Race qualifier, taking place Dec. 21 at the Marietta Square. This race, also hosted by the PEARL Foundation Inc. and Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., helps to provide funding for scholarships and other community initiatives benefiting Cobb County.
“Our chapter focuses on excellence in the service we provide the Cobb County community,” said Angela Sumbry, Rho Zeta Omega Chapter president. “Our health fair continues to grow, and we are proud to create opportunities for the public to interact with health, fitness and wellness professionals. Our purpose is to educate our community about healthier living so they can live their lives to the fullest.”
Fair Oaks Recreation Center is at 1465 West Booth Road Extension SW, Marietta, 30008. For more information and to register, visit akarhozetaomega.org or search “Pretty Healthy Fair” on Eventbrite.
