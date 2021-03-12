Starting Wednesday, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency staff will open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at LakePoint Sports, 261 Stars Ways in Emerson just across the Cobb-Bartow county line.
Vaccines will be administered at this venue by appointment Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals will stay in their cars and about 4,000 to 6,000 doses will be administered per week.
Pre-register to receive the vaccine at LakePoint by visiting MyVaccineGeorgia.com.
