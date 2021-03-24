The pre-order deadline for the second annual Vidalia Sweet Onion fundraiser is April 19 at 5 p.m.
Help support Cobb County's UGA Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources department and their programming. All of the onions are farm fresh and locally sourced from Morris Farms in Vidalia.
Orders will be accepted at the Extension Office with debit/credit card, cash, money order or check. Mail-in orders will be accepted with check or money order. All mail-in orders must be post marked by April 16. No phone orders will be accepted to ensure accurate orders. All checks must be made out to CobbExtension/4-H. All sales are final.
Pick-up time is May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta. Orders will not be held past 1 p.m. and remaining onions will be considered a tax-deductible donation. Participants will receive a donation letter for your tax planning purposes.
To view the order form, visit https://bit.ly/3sjFkoP.
