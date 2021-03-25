The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Powerful Tools for Caregivers on Tuesdays from April 13 to May 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The event is free, but registration is required before April 6.
The educational program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live at home, in a nursing home or across the country. To participate, it will be necessary to have access to a computer or iPad and the internet.
Due to the sensitive nature of some discussions, participants may wish to separate themselves from their care-receiver during class time.
Seniors should fill out the online interest form at https://seam.ly/r0coSo10 or email amy.woodell@cobbcounty.org.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
