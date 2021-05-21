The Powder Springs Business Group has partnered with the City of Powder Springs to present the 2021 City of Powder Springs July 4 event - SpringsFest.
The event, July 4 from noon to 10 p.m., will be held at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs.
There will be a kids zone, food trucks, live performances and fireworks show. Admission is free.
For more information, visit SpringsFest4th.com or call 404-954-2576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.