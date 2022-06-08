The City of Powder Springs will have its annual 4th of July Celebration complete with classic and modern cars, live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ area and a fireworks show on July 4.
The event will be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The pyrotechnics will be shot from Powder Springs Park, giving attendees downtown and from many other parts of the city the chance to see the show. The event concludes at 10 p.m.
Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. will be Boogie Down, a premier party band, performing pop to country, soul to jazz and Americana to Motown. At 8 p.m. will be Geek Squad, a Marietta-based band with a mix of Motown and Jazz to Funk, Hip Hop and today’s Top 40 hits.
The inaugural Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, sponsored by Push Rods of Powder Springs, will allow classic and modern car owners to put them on display downtown on Marietta Street. No registration fee is required. Owners can pre-register at cityofpowdersprings.org. Day-of-event registration will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles must be driven to and from the event. No trailered vehicles allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.