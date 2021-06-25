The City of Powder Springs will begin its free Sounds of the Springs Summer Concert series on July 17 at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater in Thurman Springs Park.
Uptown Funk, a tribute to Bruno Mars, will kick off the series, while Departure: The Journey Tribute Band, rocks out on Aug. 14. Shaky Jane, a high-energy band that covers a wide range of musical styles and genres, will take the stage on Sept. 11.
All three concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the first 200 guests to stop by the city tent at each concert will receive a giveaway.
Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park, though no chairs are allowed on the artificial turf in the children’s section. No personal tables allowed. Participants can bring their own picnic to the concert. No alcoholic beverages.
A selection of food vendors will be on site, while Special Blends Mobile Bartending will be selling non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, with the latter allowed on the grounds of Thurman Springs Park when purchased within the city’s Entertainment District.
