Powder Springs’ tradition of lighting its Christmas tree the first Friday in December will continue.
Residents will be able to watch the lighting from the comfort of their own homes and simultaneously light their own holiday decorations.
The city will not have a live lighting of the tree, but instead, has pre-recorded its tree lighting ceremony and will air it on Friday at 7 p.m. via social media and the city’s website at cityofpowdersprings.org.
Following this fall’s opening of Powder Springs’ new downtown park, Thurman Springs Park, the city’s tree has found a new home on the lawn. The community will be able to come out and enjoy the Christmas tree beginning Friday after the 7 p.m. broadcast.
Residents and visitors can make plans to bring their family down to view the tree and can tag the city in their pictures on social media with the hashtag #ThisIsPowderSprings.
Powder Springs homeowners, businesses and organizations who set up a Holiday Yard Display on their properties can have their displays placed on a city-maintained map so community members can find them and drive by. Displays must be family friendly, visible from the street, placed by Friday at 7 p.m. and remain up until the New Year for the community to enjoy. Decoration ideas and tips are on the city’s website by following the “Holiday Ventures in
Powder Springs” link on the main page.
Those wishing to participate should contact event coordinator Sherry Garner at sgarner@cityofpowdersprings.org.
Friday also marks the start of two other holiday campaigns within the city, both of which will run through Jan. 10.
Participants can take their family on a fun-filled adventure down the Wildhorse Trail and learn "How to Catch A Reindeer!” This is an interactive story written just for the Powder Springs Storybook Trail. Participants will start at the Trailhead in the Lancer Subdivision and travel down the trail toward
Hopkins Road. Those completing the trail can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore at 4451 Marietta Street in Powder Springs to pick up a special prize bag.
There will also be a citywide search for Santa Claus’ reindeer. Participants in this scavenger hunt will be able to download a “Clue Card” beginning Friday and start searching for reindeer heads across the city. Eagle-eyed searchers who find all nine can visit The Book Worm Bookstore to claim their prize.
For more information, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.
