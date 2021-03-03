The City of Powder Springs will host a “Let’s Spring Into Spring” downtown festival on March 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event will be appropriate for all ages and will feature live music performed by Brent McDonald. A selection of food trucks will be parked along Marietta Street in the downtown area. A portion of the roadway will be closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate pedestrians.
Thurman Springs Park will be the site of free fitness classes and workout boot camps at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Children can participate in an “Easter Egg Quest” in the park and downtown area, with those completing their hunt eligible to receive a tasty treat at the new Sweet Southern shop downtown on Marietta Street.
The Book Worm Bookstore has scheduled author signings at noon and 1 p.m.
Attendees will also be eligible for door prizes donated by several local businesses by completing an activity card requiring them to visit participating businesses and vendors.
Participating businesses and attendees will be required to follow face masking and social distancing requirements per guidelines from the State of Georgia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hand sanitizing stations will be positioned in various downtown areas, while markings on the ground will be utilized when possible to encourage attendees to remain apart while waiting in lines.
For more information, contact Ashley Youmans at 770-943-1666, ext. 356 or ayoumans@cityofpowdersprings.org.
