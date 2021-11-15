Santa Claus will ride down Marietta Street toward Thurman Springs Park, led by the Powder Springs community and council members, as the city’s annual Christmas Parade returns Dec. 3.
The 6:30 p.m. parade kicks off an evening of festivities and a monthlong celebration of the holidays. It will travel down Marietta Street to downtown Powder Springs and conclude at City Hall. Several downtown businesses will remain open for holiday shopping before and after the event.
Nearby Thurman Springs Park and the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater will be the site of the 7:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony. Complimentary Santa photos, cookies and cocoa will be offered during the event, which will also feature holiday performances from local groups.
Businesses, churches, organizations or clubs wanting to be a part of the parade are asked to contact event coordinator Sherry Garner at sgarner@cityofpowdersprings.org by Nov. 19. There is no fee to participate.
New to the city’s holiday lineup is “Carols with Mrs. Claus” on Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park. Guests will be able to sing along to
holiday carols and pose for pictures with Mrs. Claus. She will also be collecting letters for Santa to take back to the North Pole.
From Dec. 4 to Jan. 5, families can go on a fun-filled adventure on the Wildhorse Trail as part of the “Storybook Trail on the Wildhorse.” From dawn to dusk, adventurers can start at the trailhead in the Lancer Subdivision and travel down the trail toward Hopkins Road. Upon completing the trail, participants can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta Street, to pick up a special prize bag.
Prize bags also will be given to those who complete the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt” that will have participants hunt for missing reindeer across the city starting on Dec. 4. Details of the scavenger hunt will be available in December at cityofpowdersprings.org.
