Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be in concert on June 27 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 4330 North Avenue in Powder Springs.
The event will also feature Phelps' musical entourage, including daughters - Callie and Maggie Beth, and many of the songs from Phelps’ Hymnal recording. For more information, visit www.davidphelps.com, www.fbcps.org or call 770-943-9333.
