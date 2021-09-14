The City of Powder Springs will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. to recognize two artists whose talents combined to create the downtown’s new Be Kind mural.
The event will be held at the site of the mural within the paseo leading to Thurman Springs Park between Hand-Me-Up's Consignment at 4448 Marietta Street and the yet-to-open Suga's Cheese Shoppe & Cafe at 4456 Marietta Street.
Artist Gerald Byrd created the mural this summer, which was inspired by photographs from Powder Springs' own Liz Williams of Liz by Design Photography. Williams last year called upon a group of her clients and friends to bring together children of diverse ages, backgrounds and experiences for a series of pictures she dubbed The Be Kind Project, aimed at highlighting the things that made them the same — their hearts.
Byrd, Williams, children who were in the original photo shoot and their families have been invited to the event, which is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.