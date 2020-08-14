"Discovering God’s Priceless Gems," is a new book by author Pearlie I. Ealey-Forrest of Powder Springs.
Released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc., the book gives an intimate account of the Ealey-Forrest's journey of faith. Beginning with how reading "How to Find God" by Dr. Billy Graham led her to faith in Jesus Christ, readers get a glimpse of the scenes and details of her decades of presenting “The Plan of Salvation.”
She shares the many joys, struggles and insights of someone sharing the good news by whatever means possible.
Ealey-Forrest was raised in rural Georgia as one of seven children. When she was 15, her family moved to Collins, Georgia. She and her six siblings walked to and from school five miles round-trip and enjoyed adventures and finding crawling creatures.
She attended the University of Cincinnati and was later an investigator for the Hamilton County Department of Human Services. After retirement, she returned to her hometown and became a tutor for “at-risk” students in the public schools.
For more information, visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
