“Miracle Match Moments,” a new book by Powder Springs author Flora Ann Bramer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Bramer wrote this spiritual book to help the hopeless and brokenhearted.
“It was inspired by a match, a miracle match to light our furnace for healing the broken through prayer,” a news release stated.
Bramer is a self-described country girl from Mississippi. She grew up playing on dirt roads and working in the cotton fields as a teen down in the Delta. She is fourth out of eight children. She credits faith, prayer and trust in God for bringing her to where she is today.
“Readers need to trust God and never stop believing that God will show up on their behalf,” the release stated. “This journey is a book of expression and prayer, faith, unity and love. We are never too young to pray for things. This book teaches the simplicity of believing in God for the small things and getting great results.”
“Miracle Match Moments” is available now in a 30-page paperback format. For more information, visit bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
