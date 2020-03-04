Logan Farm Park, 4762 Logan Road in Acworth, will have the annual Acworth Arts Alliance and the Acworth Art House fundraiser on April 18 from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.
Proceeds from Pops at Logan Farm Park will support the Alliance, specifically to fund scholarships for students pursuing a degree in art as well as to fund arts initiatives in underfunded programs and among the underserved in the community.
For more information, visit www.acworthartsalliance.org.
