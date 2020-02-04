Pope High School will present Footloose featuring 61 students as cast and crew at the Pope High Performing Arts Center.
Show dates are Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., Feb. 2 at 2 and 7 p.m., March 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Footloose is the story of a father longing for the son he lost and a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. It is set to an Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs.
Cost is $5 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for VIP tickets. Order tickets online at https://www.popetheater.org/our-season or pay at the door. Cobb County School District employees are admitted free when they show their badge at the ticket table.
