Pope High School’s cast and crew of “Edward Foote” won second place in the 7-AAAAAA One Act Regional Competition.
Senior Matt Alea won “Best Actor” for his portrayal of Brother Reese & Freshman Alanna Moody won “Best Supporting Actress” as Nigella. All Star awards were presented to Senior Jake Ferus & Sophomore Annalia Clifton.
The show was directed by Pope theater teacher Rachel Jones and written by award winning playwright Phillip DePoy.
