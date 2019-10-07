Pope High School’s Band will have a Community Show on Oct. 16 in the football stadium at 3001 Hembree Road NE in Marietta.
The band will perform both their Harry Potter themed marching band competition show “9¾,” well as their halftime show “Sweet Child 'O Mine” by Guns and Roses. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with food from the Boss Lady's Grillers, Peace of Pita, Tom + Chee, and Kona Ice food trucks.
The show will start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5.
