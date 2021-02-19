The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Saturday's crafts and activities are geared towards women in black history. Currently these will be "Make and Take" so families may enjoy them at home while the museum adheres to current health guidelines. The "Black Women’s History” crafts are included with admission, which is $5 per person with a family cap of $20.
Current temporary exhibits at the museum include - The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford, Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting, and Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
