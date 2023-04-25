2050 Pictures and Dreampost Productions hosted the Earth Day premiere of their latest documentary, "Plastic Earth," at the Strand Theatre in Marietta on Earth Day.
The event was a success, attracting an enthusiastic audience and renowned environmentalists, scientists and policymakers. The film delved into the issue of plastic pollution and its devastating effects on the planet's ecosystems as well as solutions being worked on around the world to solve the plastics problem.
The documentary, hosted by Rob Riggle, who is well-known for his work on "The Daily Show," explored the ways in which plastic pollution has affected the world's oceans, rivers and wildlife.
The film also highlighted the challenges of reducing plastic waste and provided insights into potential solutions.
Following the screening, the audience had the opportunity to engage with a panel of experts, including Dr. Jenna Jambeck, Dr. Branson Ritchie and Dr. Pete Myers as well as Rob Riggle and directors Janice Overbeck and Jack Winch. The panel discussion offered insight into the issues raised by the film and opened up a dialogue around how individuals, businesses and policymakers can contribute to tackling plastic pollution.
The event was preceded by a red carpet, which saw guests and VIPs from the worlds of entertainment, politics and science.
"We're thrilled with the response we've received for 'Plastic Earth,'" said Janice Overbeck, CEO of 2050 Pictures. "The film and the event have helped to raise awareness of the urgent need to take action against plastic pollution, and the panel discussion offered valuable insights into potential solutions.”
For those that missed the premiere, the film is available now on Amazon, Apple Movies and dozens of other streaming platforms. Additionally, 2050 Pictures is working on a new docu-series titled "Capturing the Carbon," which explores the challenges of reducing carbon emissions and the potential solutions that could help mitigate the effects of climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.