The weekend of Oct. 22-23 will be busy for the Cobb County Public Library with a Fall One Book, One City author event, music and dance concert, Pumpkin Challenge, plants and landscape workshop and library teams will greet the public at special events at parks across the community.
The weekend lineup includes:
- The Powder Springs community’s One Book, One City: Tween Challenge author event and book signing featuring award-winning author Reem Faruqi on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, 4485 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs. The book selection is "Unsettled," a story of Nurah as she strives to adapt to change in a new world following her family’s move from Karachi, Pakistan to Peachtree City. The event is part of the city’s Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat, 10 a.m. to noon. One Book, One City is a joint venture of the City of Powder Springs, the local Book Worm Bookstore and Powder Springs Public Library. For more information, call 770-439-3600.
- Electronic Dance Music Concert featuring Phantasm begins Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. The library’s in-house DJ will play his original music for the free family-friendly, all ages event. For more information, call 770-509-2711.
- The UGA Extension Cobb County will present a free Fall is for Planning and Planting program on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw. For more information, call 770-801-5320.
- The Exploring Virtual Reality demonstration featuring a complete set of VR for patrons to try out will be Oct. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings. For more information, call 770-801-5330.
- The Saturday Walk-In Movie for Teens starts Oct. 22 at noon at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. For more information, call 770-528-2320.
- A busy Saturday is planned for the Cobb Library Bookmobile team at Cobb Safety Village's Truck A Palooza event on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Town Center at Cobb Mall, 390 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw. Admission is $5 per person; $20 per family, up to six family members. Children under 2 years are free. All proceeds benefit the Cobb County Safety Village. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/safetyvillage.
- The Cobb Library Bookmobile team will also appear at the drive-thru Cobb County PARKS Fall Festival of Fun on Oct. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/parks.
- Entries of pumpkins decorated as book characters for the Second Annual Switzer Pumpkin Challenge will be accepted anytime between now and Oct. 24 by Switzer Library Children’s Department in downtown Marietta. For more information, call 770-528-2331.
Sunday hours for the Switzer, West Cobb, South Cobb and Mountain View libraries are 1 to 5 p.m.
