Pizza, Pints & Pigskins will take place on Sept. 11 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
Beginning at noon, pizzerias from all over Cobb County will serve their best pizza dish along with other fares. Participants can bring the whole family to eat, play in the huge Kid's Zone, listen to music and grab a cold beverage from the beer garden. Participants call also judge the best pizza, most creative and a myriad of other pizza contests.
Entertainment will feature local artist Scott Thompson until 6 p.m. and ending with The Return - The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band in concert from 8 to 10 p.m. Concert tables will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
