The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area, will have the Pinners Conference & Expo.
Hours are April 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The conference features 100 Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation and an expo with nearly 200 top businesses providing beautiful options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion.
General admission, exhibits and shopping, is $10. Class passes, including admission, is $19-$29. Many classes will have optional kits to buy once one is in the class. Children 8 years and under are free to all events.
