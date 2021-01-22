The Cobb Community Foundation has welcomed Pinkerton & Laws, a general contracting firm with offices in Cobb County and Orlando, as its most recent partner in corporate charitable giving.
“We chose to open the Pinkerton & Laws Charitable Fund because one of our organization’s core values is commitment to our community,” said Jeffrey Jernigan, the firm’s president. “CCF shares this commitment and is a natural fit to help us leave a legacy here in Cobb and well beyond.”
In addition to receiving charitable contributions from the company, Pinkerton & Laws’ donor advised fund can also receive contributions from employees, each of which will be matched by the company. Jernigan sees the charitable fund as one more way for the company to engage its employees and to help them engage with the community.
For more information, visit pinkerton-laws.com or cobbfoundation.org.
