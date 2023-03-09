Kennesaw Parks & Recreation announced the headliner’s for the 2023 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival.
The headlining acts for the Main Stage are Drake Milligan on Aug. 19 and Allie Colleen on Aug. 18.
Drake Milligan burst onto the national music stage after entering the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at No. 5 after dominating iTunes. The Fort Worth native charted back-to-back No. 1 hits on the iTunes Country Songs Chart, No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre Chart and reclaimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes Country Albums Chart, all while simultaneously holding positions No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 on iTunes Country Video Chart. Milligan is a student of classic Country music with the swagger of early Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Allie Collen is a country artist from Owasso, Oklahoma currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee. She has been performing since she was 14 years old and is a full-time touring/recording artist and songwriter.
Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 22nd year, the festival
features two days of non-stop music, food, cold beer and interactive family-fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tasty treats and live entertainment and street performers.
At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners.
Festival organizers are currently accepting competition applications and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is currently accepting applications for sponsors and vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.