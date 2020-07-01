The Cobb County PARKS Department announced that online reservations for usage of pavilions and facilities have been reopened.
Under the guidelines of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Executive Order, social distancing must be maintained and gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less.
This reopening does not apply to large event venues like Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, Civic Center and Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. These venues will remain closed.
For more COVID-19 updates, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/info-center/covid-19-updates.
