Piastra, 45 W. Park Square in Marietta, will have a special art raffle event on Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event, supporting Marietta-based MUST Ministries, will feature works of art for purchase by local artists. There will also be light food and drinks.
A charitable raffle for $2 will go to MUST Ministries. Renowed pastel artist and sculptor Kathy Fincher has donated signed and framed pastel lithographs to the auction. Bidding will start at $100. Participants will need to be present for both the raffle and the bidding to win.
Fincher was the sculptor who was chosen to do a statue of Martin Luther King that will stand 12 feet tall when completed. The statue will be placed in the Nobel Peace Pavilion, also known as Peace Park.
Other local artists are Kathy Knopp, an oil painter and member of the Booth Museum; Shirley Cutler, an oil painter; and Veena Raj, who paints watercolor on rice paper. Rudolph Arnstein, a member of the Booth Museum, will also show one of his framed photographs.
For more information, call 770-424-9300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.