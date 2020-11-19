Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have Photos with Santa from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23.
Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The experience will be closed Nov. 23-26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Hours on Christmas Eve will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reservations are required. For everyone’s safety this will be a socially-distanced experience. Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of the visit. Guests are also required to wear masks.
To make a reservation, visit https://www.santasfastpass.com/scheduling/WzlszDz3:town-center-at-cobb.
For more information, visit https://towncenteratcobbsanta.splashthat.com/.
