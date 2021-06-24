When Steven Mints remembers his friend and mentor Elder Noah Rosser, one of the first things he thinks of is the late preacher’s hands.
“He was a very humble person, very humble and very quiet. But now, he had these enormous hands … Very soft-spoken, humble man, but those hands…” Mints said, trailing off. “He was always clapping, and praising the Lord.”
Rosser, who died in May at the age of 85, served as the longtime pastor of the Church of God in Christ in Bowdon, Georgia, near the Alabama state line. But for many years, he was deeply involved with the Pentecostal community in Marietta, particularly at its Greater Community Church of God in Christ (COGIC).
He first came to Cobb County in the late 1940s where he began preaching at the Avery Street COGIC location. But in 1959, he was appointed to the position in Bowdon, where he would serve for over five decades.
“He was committed to his church,” said Bishop Norman Harper, who presides over a large swath of 92 COGIC churches in Georgia. “He pastored for 52 years … living in Marietta, he traveled for those 52 years to Bowdon, two or three times a week.”
Rosser’s Gospel-by-commute lifestyle, however, didn’t keep him from staying involved in Cobb, Harper recalled.
“He was very open to the county, he loved Marietta,” Harper said. “He was active in the community and had great concerns about the community … he raised his kids up there in Marietta."
Mints, himself a preacher, recollected visiting hospitals with Rosser, where the two would pray over the sick. Though Rosser also worked for decades at a Frito-Lay plant, Mints believed the preacher always considered the church his true calling and home.
“Whether you're in Bowdon, Marietta, wherever you are, you always have a central location where everybody comes back to—something of a fuel station—where you get gifted in prayer, and encouraged, and go back out into your different work capacities,” Mints said. He estimated Rosser logged over a million and a half miles in his travels to and from the pulpit.
Shortly after his death, Rosser was honored with a lively three-hour-long celebration of life at the Living Faith Tabernacle in Forest Park. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation this month recognizing his contributions to the county. Mints even succeeded in having a commendation bestowed on Rosser by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“It is an honor to recognize Noah A. Rosser for his unwavering service to his religious community and to God, creating an example that others may continue to learn from even in his physical absence,” Kemp’s commendation reads in part.
Mints, himself a Republican activist, said the governor’s recognition of Rosser, a Democrat, was a hand extended across the aisle. Near the end of his interview, Mints spoke of the importance of men like Rosser and Harper in the Black church.
“These people … are historical monuments and pillars in the church world. They have come through the time when people of color didn’t have these edifices,” he said of the prominent Black churches in Marietta today.
“These were storefront churches that they started in. Turner Chapel and Pleasant Grove — these churches didn’t even exist … it's the evolution of economic infrastructure that traveled through time for people of color. These men were on the cutting edge of this type of success in the African American community,” Mints said.
