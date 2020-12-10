Niya Rashaan Smith of Atlanta, a Pebblebrook High School student, has been named a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation finalist in Dance.
Smith was recognized for her caliber of artistic achievement and joins 659 of the nation’s most accomplished artists in the visual, literary and performing arts. She was selected by a discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.
A complete list of the 2021 winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, is available online at youngarts.org/winners.
Smith will receive a cash prize up to $10,000 and the opportunity to learn from leading artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas. She is also now eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.
As a finalist, she will participate in National YoungArts Week+ in January 2021 featuring virtual classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields as well as virtual performances and an exhibition for the public. Audiences can tune in to see her perform during the YoungArts Inspirational Series Virtual Performance on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
She is also eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given high school seniors bestowed by the President of the United States. As the sole nominating agency, every year YoungArts nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission then selects the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.
For more information, visit youngarts.org.
