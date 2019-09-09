The city of Kennesaw’s bi-annual family-friendly Backyard Campout event will be Sept. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
Participants can enjoy camping under the night sky, along with backyard games, field activities, discovery stations and campfire entertainment with stargazing and s’mores. Participants will need to bring their own tent. Advance registration is required.
The registration fee is $25 per camp site and includes a hot dog dinner, s’mores supplies and a biscuit breakfast. A limited number of 10-foot by 10-foot camp sites are available.
All participants under the age of 17 must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian or other family member over the age of 18.
The Backyard Campout event is hosted by Kennesaw Parks & Recreation in support of encouraging children and families to experience the outdoors and connect with nature.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
