The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Parkinson's Boxing on April 7 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Seniors can find out how Parkinson's and boxing are related while enjoying a demonstration presented by LDBF Boxing for Parkinson.
The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 15 people.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
