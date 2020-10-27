Cobb County Animal Services staff will have some pets available for adoption from the adoption trailer beginning Wednesday.
The trailer will be located in the parking lot of 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta. Animals will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Adoption hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hours and days are subject to change.
Available animals have been isolated and not exposed to the strep zoo outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.