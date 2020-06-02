There will be a parking lot parade celebrating the Summer Reading Program on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event will be held at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
Participants can stay in their cars and wave to their favorite librarians to kick off this year's summer adventure, "Imagine Your Story." Librarians will have bookmarks and other goodies to pass out to children and their parents/caregivers while supplies last.
Participants should enter the library parking lot through the Clay Road entrance and follow the directional signs through the parade. During this event, vehicles should only stop when prompted to receive giveaways and that all participants remain in the vehicle and follow social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.