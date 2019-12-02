The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars, colorfully-costumed characters and Santa Claus.
The celebration continues from 3 to 7 p.m. on Main Street with activities that include free snow tubing, inflatables and amusements, kid's crafts, visits with Santa, stage entertainment and a holiday market. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Food vendors will also be onsite.
The parade route will start at Adams Park, then left on Watts Drive, left on Main Street heading north, then to Park Drive and a left on Park heading back into Adams Park. The following roads will be closed - Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.
Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade at adaywithsanta.com. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. The best overall float will win a cash prize of $250. Parade participation is free.
For more information, visit call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
