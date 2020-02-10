Out of Box Theatre, 585 Cobb Parkway S. in Marietta, will have This Random World from Feb. 14-23.
Through a swirl of nearly missed connections, This Random World follows a series of intersecting lives. A mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground and an internet prank gone awry.
Showtimes are Feb. 14-15 at 8 p.m., Feb. 16 at 3 p.m., Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., Feb. 20-22 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22 general seating.
For more information, call 678-653-4605 or visit www.outofboxtheatre.com.
