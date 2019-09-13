Optimal Hearing, 999 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will be collecting donations of new adult socks from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
The 2nd annual Sock Drive, by Marietta-based United Military Care, will donate the collected socks to homeless veterans. The goal is 2,000 pairs of socks.
Optimal Hearing also has a permanent collection box for used eye glasses and hearings aid. The company's goal is to collect 200 by Sept. 30.
The box is located in the waiting area near the front door. The donations will be distributed by the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation.
For more information, call Optimal Hearing at 770-422-6644 or United Military Care at 770-973-0014.
