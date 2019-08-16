Optimal Hearing, 999 Whitlock Avenue, Suite 8 in Marietta, has a permanent collection box for used eye glasses and hearings aid.
The company has collected 75 pairs of eyeglasses and six sets of hearing aids in the last two months. The company's goal is to collect 200 by Sept. 30.
The box is in the waiting area near the front door. The donations will be distributed by the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. Tax donation forms are available.
Optimal Hearing also has free hearing screenings available without any obligation to buy.
For more information, call 770-422-6644.
