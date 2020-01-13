Libraries in the Cobb County Public Library System’s South Cobb Region are hosting Operation Gratitude letter drives from Wednesday to Jan. 29 as a Martin Luther King Service project.
The letter writing campaign is for the U.S. military and first responder communities.
Letters and cards collected during the drive will be included in care packages Operation Gratitude sends to deployed troops, new recruits, veterans, first responders, and wounded heroes and their caregivers. Each year, the organization sends out 300,000-plus care packages.
The South Cobb Region libraries hosting the campaign are:
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
- Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Building 1 in Powder Springs.
- Lewis A. Ray Library, 4500 Oakdale Road in Smyrna.
- Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings.
For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com/express-your-thanks/write-letters/ or visit www.cobbcat.org.
