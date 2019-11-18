Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week of shoebox gifts is now through Nov. 25.
Residents can fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
During the collection week, volunteers will collect shoebox gifts at the following drop-off locations in the area - Calvary Baptist Church in Austell; RiverStone Church, and Ellison and Ellison, both in Kennesaw; Elizabeth Baptist Church, Sandy Plains Baptist Church and Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, all in Marietta; Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Powder Springs; and Smyrna First Baptist Church in Smyrna.
The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children in need. In 2019, Samaritan's Purse hopes to collect enough gifts to reach 11 million children, with 32,000 coming from the local area.
Participants can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
For more information on how to participate, call 770-777-9342 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
